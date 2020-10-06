Menu Search Log in

Farmers need more than ‘Trump money’

There is also something that feels just a little bit dirty about the 2020 farm subsidies — they’ve nearly tripled since 2017, coinciding with Trump’s efforts to shore up the rural vote in key states like here in Wisconsin.

There’s a term swirling around the countryside these days: “Trump money.” It refers to the growing pile of subsidies hitting farm country during this election year.

At a recent campaign rally in Wisconsin, President Donald Trump announced a new $13 billion federal aid package. It will benefit farmers through another round of payments from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, a $16 billion relief package overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Coupled together, we’re entering record-breaking territory on farm subsidies.

Don’t get me wrong, these payments are deeply appreciated. Here in America’s heartland, we’re still reeling from the impacts of a years-long dairy crisis, extreme climate events like the crop-devastating “derecho” storm, the trade wars, and pandemic-related market and supply chain disruptions.

