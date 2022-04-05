 | Tue, Apr 05, 2022
Farming is not for the faint of heart

Kansas farmers are preparing to plant their spring crops, and they have to determine which mix of crops to plant. If Ukrainian farmers are kept out of their fields by a war grinding on around them, the world will become more dependent on others to step up production.

April 5, 2022 - 2:30 PM

Bill Kendall, the father of columnist Dave Kendall, stands on combine during wheat harvest. (Submitted by Dave Kendall to Kansas Reflector)

Kansas farmers, ranchers and rural communities are dealing with challenging conditions these days. Stress is high and uncertainty abounds. Farming has never been easy, but there are a lot of variables at play now that complicate things.

I grew up on a farm on the western fringe of the Kansas Flint Hills. We grew wheat, corn, soybeans and alfalfa, and grazed cattle on our pastureland. It was a typical, average-sized farm for that part of the country.

My father came back to the farm after serving in the Navy during World War II. He took over the operation from his father, whose father and grandfather both farmed the land before him, reaching back to 1859.

