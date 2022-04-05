Farming is not for the faint of heart

Kansas farmers, ranchers and rural communities are dealing with challenging conditions these days. Stress is high and uncertainty abounds. Farming has never been easy, but there are a lot of variables at play now that complicate things.

I grew up on a farm on the western fringe of the Kansas Flint Hills. We grew wheat, corn, soybeans and alfalfa, and grazed cattle on our pastureland. It was a typical, average-sized farm for that part of the country.

My father came back to the farm after serving in the Navy during World War II. He took over the operation from his father, whose father and grandfather both farmed the land before him, reaching back to 1859.