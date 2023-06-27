 | Tue, Jun 27, 2023
For animals, July 4 is no holiday

Fireworks sound exactly like 'bombs bursting in air,' sending dogs, cats and other animals into a panic. No wonder animal shelters see a significant spike in admissions of lost animals every Independence Day.

By

Columnists

June 27, 2023 - 3:07 PM

Dogs will respond to situations that are potentially scary to them by watching their owners actions and emotions. Be calm, supportive, and snuggly. (Dreamstime/TNS)

He’ll sit bolt upright at the first blast, his eyes wide with fright. As the barrage intensifies, he’ll cower under the table or in the far corner of the kitchen. Wherever I go in the house, he’ll be at my feet, trembling.

The Fourth of July is no holiday for Max, our youngest dog. It’s not one for me anymore, either, even though it’s my birthday. Fireworks ruin everything when they scare those you hold dearest.

Max isn’t alone — not by a stretch. Fireworks sound exactly like “bombs bursting in air,” and they send dogs, cats and other animals into a panic. Some jump over fences or break chains to flee the deafening blasts. Others are so desperate to get away that they crash through windows.

