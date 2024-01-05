 | Fri, Jan 05, 2024
Give us felons some grace

I’ve experienced firsthand the discrimination that many felons face when pursuing gainful employment. Just like most members of civil society, I want to provide a warm meal and safe home for my family. I want to contribute to a healthy, happy community and I want fair opportunities to achieve these things.

“Have you ever been convicted of a felony?” is a yes or no question found on an assortment of applications, ranging from jobs to scholarships, that most Americans answer without a second thought.

Unfortunately, I’m not most people. I have to check “yes” on this box, and then convince the person reviewing my application not to toss it in the garbage. I’m not just applying for a job. I’m persuading a complete stranger of my worth and value — convincing them to look at me in 3-D, beyond my criminal record. To achieve this significant feat, I am given two lines to explain that I’m a good person who made a poor choice.

Today, I want to tell you about my life as a felon and why we should ban the box.

