Give us felons some grace

“Have you ever been convicted of a felony?” is a yes or no question found on an assortment of applications, ranging from jobs to scholarships, that most Americans answer without a second thought.

Unfortunately, I’m not most people. I have to check “yes” on this box, and then convince the person reviewing my application not to toss it in the garbage. I’m not just applying for a job. I’m persuading a complete stranger of my worth and value — convincing them to look at me in 3-D, beyond my criminal record. To achieve this significant feat, I am given two lines to explain that I’m a good person who made a poor choice.

Today, I want to tell you about my life as a felon and why we should ban the box.