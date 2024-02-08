GOP senators kowtow to Putin; abandon military aid to Ukraine

History will record this as the week the GOP formally kowtowed to Vladimir Putin.

This was the week when otherwise sane Republicans, who’d spent months drafting a bipartisan Senate bill that linked major border reforms to more military aid for Ukraine, threw in the towel.

These senators abandoned the bill under heavy pressure from Donald Trump, who prefers to keep the border boiling as an election issue. Far worse, Trump has shown he buys Putin’s rationale for crushing Ukraine.