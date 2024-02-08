 | Thu, Feb 08, 2024
GOP senators kowtow to Putin; abandon military aid to Ukraine

In standing by and letting Russia dismember Ukraine, the GOP has sent a message of profound weakness to Putin and his dictator cronies in Bejing, Tehran and Pyongyang.

February 8, 2024 - 3:25 PM

In 2017, then-President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin enjoyed a cozy relationship. Today, Trump insists he can solve the Ukraine war directly with Putin “in 24 hours” by saying the Russian-speaking areas of Ukraine rightly belong to Russia, perhaps unaware that before Russia invaded, most Ukrainians spoke Russian because it had been under its control for decades. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS/Abaca Press/TNS)

History will record this as the week the GOP formally kowtowed to Vladimir Putin.

This was the week when otherwise sane Republicans, who’d spent months drafting a bipartisan Senate bill that linked major border reforms to more military aid for Ukraine, threw in the towel.

These senators abandoned the bill under heavy pressure from Donald Trump, who prefers to keep the border boiling as an election issue. Far worse, Trump has shown he buys Putin’s rationale for crushing Ukraine.

