Hank Aaron fought as strongly for civil rights as he did for an extra base

Jackie Robinson was a legend I read about in history books.
Hank Aaron was a man I actually saw play. So when news of his death flashed across my smartphone screen Friday, I had an emotional reaction I hadn’t really expected.
He wasn’t my favorite baseball player. He didn’t play on my favorite team. In fact, when he in the batter’s box staring down Tom Seaver, I rooted for the other guy.
