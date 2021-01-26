Menu Search Log in

Hank Aaron fought as strongly for civil rights as he did for an extra base

"Here we were in the capital in the land of freedom and equality, and they had to destroy the plates that had touched the forks that had been in the mouths of black men" — Hank Aaron on dining in a Washington, D.C. restaurant

By

Columnists

January 26, 2021 - 9:53 AM

Hank Aaron takes batting practice. Photo by (Ron Smith/The Palm Beach Post/Zuma Press/TNS)

Jackie Robinson was a legend I read about in history books.

Hank Aaron was a man I actually saw play. So when news of his death flashed across my smartphone screen Friday, I had an emotional reaction I hadn’t really expected.

He wasn’t my favorite baseball player. He didn’t play on my favorite team. In fact, when he in the batter’s box staring down Tom Seaver, I rooted for the other guy.

Related
January 22, 2021
February 8, 2019
March 27, 2015
May 31, 2013
Trending