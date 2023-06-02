 | Fri, Jun 02, 2023
Hanks offers rare moment of grace

Spotlights brighten, spotlights burn, and people such as Hanks who seldom escape the beam are either strengthened or scarred.

June 2, 2023 - 4:37 PM

Actor Tom Hanks greets people as he walks in a procession though Harvard Yard at the start of Harvard University commencement exercises, Thursday, May 25, on the school’s campus, in Cambridge, Mass. Photo by AP Photo/Steven Senne

This is a fan letter.

Commencement speeches are trampolines, elevating and entertaining with just enough risk to keep things interesting. So many ways to go wrong — faux erudition from civilians, faux folksiness from scholars, a trap for try-hards who would be crushed to know how few graduates remember a word that was said on graduation day. And usually, that’s no great loss.

But long after I forget what was said, I will remember what was done in a case I got to watch up close, a master class in class and wisdom about the moment we find ourselves in. When Tom Hanks, beloved actor, occasional author, typewriter aficionado and Most Trusted Person in America, spoke at Harvard’s 372nd commencement, he gave a performance in which the unscripted layers surpassed the careful text. And I’m betting those layers left a deeper mark on the more than 9,000 graduating students plus parents and friends who spread out across the quad to watch the show.

