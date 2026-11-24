His upside-down medical practice gives patients the time they need
Jim O’Connell’s practice is built not on profit but on giving his patients — the unhoused of Boston — whatever time they need.
Every so often in life we meet an individual, seemingly through serendipity, who is so genuine in character or so inspirational in outlook that we end up reexamining major pieces of our own life.
After such encounters we wonder if we might’ve missed something crucial in our development or schooling that would’ve made our kindness toward others more beautiful. We toy with the idea that perhaps God blesses people quite unevenly..
When I first met Jim O’Connell some years ago, I did some of this internal assessing as I was sizing up his nature.
Peter Marty, The Christian Century
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