How the government can solve America’s obesity epidemic

Seven in 10 Americans are overweight or obese, leading to an estimated 300,000 preventable deaths each year. Just as the government funded the race to find a vaccine for COVID-19, it can do so for an affordable weight-loss drug.

July 20, 2023 - 2:13 PM

Obesity is a national epidemic, causing cardiovascular disease, diabetes, musculoskeletal disorders and cancer.

Dying younger. Living harder. Going broke. It is difficult to overstate the longitudinal effects of excess weight in America.

An estimated seven in 10 Americans are overweight or obese. The combination, according to the National Institutes of Health, results in an estimated 300,000 preventable deaths per year with extreme obesity lowering life expectancy by 14 years on average.

Added weight not only makes everyday life more difficult, but it also produces serious health consequences that include cardiovascular disease, diabetes, musculoskeletal disorders and cancer. In total, obesity costs an estimated $260 billion annually in inpatient and outpatient care.

