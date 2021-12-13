 | Tue, Dec 14, 2021
How to start over with nothing

In 2007, a tornado leveled Greensburg, Kan. Its emergency management official has words of advice for Mayfield, Kentucky.

December 13, 2021 - 9:20 AM

In an aerial view, homes and businesses are destroyed after a tornado ripped through town the previous evening on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)

By mid-morning, Wes Fowler, the pastor of First Baptist Church in Mayfield, was walking through what remained of his church building, torn to pieces by the devastating tornado that ripped through Mayfield Friday night.

“What I’ve already told our church is we teach and preach it and now we have to live it — the campus and facility is not the church. It’s the people.”

Fowler didn’t yet know if any of his parishioners were in the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory — where the roof collapsed on third shift workers — but said that the town would make it through.

