How to start over with nothing

By mid-morning, Wes Fowler, the pastor of First Baptist Church in Mayfield, was walking through what remained of his church building, torn to pieces by the devastating tornado that ripped through Mayfield Friday night.

“What I’ve already told our church is we teach and preach it and now we have to live it — the campus and facility is not the church. It’s the people.”

Fowler didn’t yet know if any of his parishioners were in the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory — where the roof collapsed on third shift workers — but said that the town would make it through.