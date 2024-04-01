 | Mon, Apr 01, 2024
I got married at 15. Missouri needs to stop that from happening

The adult writing today knows that at 15, I was almost a decade away from my brain being able to process the pros and cons of my decisions. 

April 1, 2024 - 2:45 PM

“You’ve made your bed, now you’ll just have to lie in it,” my Mama’s words echoed in my head. Turning back was no longer an option.

Walking across the parking lot coming from Aldi, where I had picked up food for the next few days, my heart was struggling. It was sunny and warm, and I was wearing a sundress and flip-flops, one of only two outfits that still fit. At 15 and pregnant, no longer going to high school, my life certainly didn’t look like what it had only a few months earlier. 

I had made these choices. I knew that. That’s what I constantly found myself wrestling with inside my head. Me. No one to blame but me. Regardless of thinking it was my only way out, I now wondered if that was even factual. “You’ve made your bed, now you’ll just have to lie in it,” my Mama’s words echoed in my head. Turning back was no longer an option. 

Hindsight is 20/20. Looking back, I can unequivocally say that my decision to get married at 15 took me down a much more difficult path.

