 Fri, Sep 16, 2022
If worried — ask, then act

During college, I had a roommate who suffered from suicidal thoughts. I didn't handle it well.

September 16, 2022

Help is available. Call 988 for the national suicide and crisis lifeline.

One summer during my college years, I had a roommate who suffered from suicidal thoughts. She’d attempted suicide before we met, and been hospitalized, but continued to struggle. Back in the late 80s, there was very little public understanding of mental health issues, and the stigma was even stronger than it is today. Our other roommate and I didn’t know what to do, or where to turn.

 Not surprisingly, we didn’t handle it well.

However, we did one thing right: we restricted access to lethal means. We secured the knives, and took control of her medications. Back before Prozac, the best treatments were lethal if used to overdose.

