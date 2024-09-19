I’m a pastor in Springfield. Haitian immigrants in our city need compassion, not hate

If you watched last week’s presidential debate or clips from it, you probably heard my hometown of Springfield, Ohio, referenced in a less-than-favorable way. The back-and-forth has ignited a surge of outside opinions on our local situation.

I’ve been both a foreigner and a community leader. I’ve lived in Springfield for nearly 25 years, but I spent 14 of my first 18 years in Latin America as the child of missionaries. I know what it’s like to live as an immigrant, adapting to new customs and cultures. I’ve also served as a pastor in Springfield for nearly two decades, and since 2021, I’ve had the privilege to lead one of its larger churches.

With an influx of 15,000-20,000 Haitian seeking refuge here, Springfield has become a focal point in the immigration policy debate. But I can’t help noticing that few, if any, of the talking heads actually call Springfield home.

Our church, like many other churches, including those led by Haitian believers, are doing our best to meet needs and bridge cross-cultural divides. But that starts with what we Christians call discipleship, learning to think about this unique situation and every situation first and foremost not as Republicans or Democrats but as followers of Jesus, seeking to respond to human beings whom the Bible tells us are made in God’s image.

Government of course does have an important role to play as well, which in a well-functioning democracy should be informed by the perspectives of the people on the ground — not by rumors or social media memes.

Most of us in Springfield recognize that this crisis stems from federal mismanagement. These policies were shaped in Washington, D.C., with little regard for the local municipalities left to handle the consequences.

While Washington can be blamed for policy failures, the responsibility for how we treat one another rests with us.

My experiences give me a unique perspective — not only to speak to what is happening in Springfield but to also offer guidance that would help a divided community respond better and thrive again.

Whether you subscribe to a Christian worldview or not, we all share a common heritage of immigration.

For those whose faith is shaped by the Bible, the story of God’s people is one of migration — from the Old Testament to the spread of Christianity through the early church. And those outside the faith would agree that America’s history is rooted in immigration. No group can tell its story without acknowledging immigration’s impact.

Sadly, every story of every people group in America is marred by injustice and oppression. Maybe it is because of those challenges within our history that there is more common ground on immigration than many of us realize, including within the church.

According to Lifeway Research, 91% of evangelical Americans want secure borders; 91% of evangelicals also want policies that reflect the human dignity of every person and that respect the unity of families.We do not need to choose between security and compassion, but can insist on policies that do both.

This moment in our country could be a do-over. We have the opportunity to forge a safer, stronger and more compassionate community by addressing immigration challenges while never losing sight of the humanity of those affected — immigrant or citizen alike.

For people of faith, Jesus provides clear guidance on how we should treat others. In Matthew 22, Jesus commands us to love our neighbors as ourselves, putting on the same level our love for others as our love for God. If we think we can love God without loving our neighbors, we are missing all of the Gospel. Not just half of it.

To my fellow Christians, I issue this challenge: Let’s follow Jesus’ example. Respond with care and compassion, as he did for the multitudes, and let no opinion leave our lips that lacks the concern he showed, even for those who disagreed with him.