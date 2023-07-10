 | Mon, Jul 10, 2023
I’m a pediatrician. Here’s how to protect kids from gun deaths

The conversation needs to be about safety, not politics, about the well-being of children. Most parents understand this. Gun locks and safes should be regarded as any other childproof item that keeps children from harming themselves and others.

July 10, 2023 - 3:22 PM

A funeral is held for 12-year-old Zyion Charles on Dec. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Two teenagers are being held for the murder of Charles and Cameron Jackson, age 15, caught in the crossfire when an argument amongst a group of youths broke out. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Surveys of pediatricians show that a great majority believe educating families about safe firearm storage is a natural extension of health care, yet less than half actually do it. Why not? Because it takes extra time, materials and provider training. Many also worry about a political confrontation in the exam room.

But firearms are the leading cause of death for children in this country, and safe storage saves lives. Studies show, and my experience confirms, that families are more than receptive to this kind of intervention. We need to pour every available resource into encouraging safe firearm storage.

Recently, I asked a mother whether there were guns in her home. Her response was familiar: “I wish I didn’t need one,” she said. “But Dr. Novick, you can’t imagine.” She went on to explain that the only way to keep her children safe was to have a loaded firearm beneath her mattress. For many families in my care, the fear is of community gun violence and break-ins. For her, it was of an abusive ex-partner.

