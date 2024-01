What appeared to be a simple boy-meets-girl scenario has devolved into a twisted plot worthy of John Grisham.

According to the still-developing story, mega-pop star Taylor Swift has a side gig working for the Pentagon to spread misinformation about shadowy government doings.

Swift’s budding relationship with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is no coincidence, the conspiratorialists allege, but carefully planned to promote President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.