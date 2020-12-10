It’s a ‘going out of business’ sale up north

In 40 years of chronicling life in the Alaskan interior, Dermot Cole has seen no end of hustles and grand plans play out in America’s last frontier.

He wrote a column for decades for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, and has penned six books on the rambunctious history of the region — including an oral history of the stampede that first brought the black gold rush north, the building of the Tran-Alaska Oil Pipeline. So my ears perked up when he said he’d never seen a scheme quite like this.

“It’s like they’re holding a going out of business sale,” Cole told me from his home in Fairbanks.