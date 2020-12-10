Menu Search Log in

It’s a ‘going out of business’ sale up north

President Donald Trump is rushing to auction drilling rights in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated. 

December 10, 2020 - 9:08 AM

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. Photo by (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Getty Images/TNS)

In 40 years of chronicling life in the Alaskan interior, Dermot Cole has seen no end of hustles and grand plans play out in America’s last frontier.

He wrote a column for decades for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, and has penned six books on the rambunctious history of the region — including an oral history of the stampede that first brought the black gold rush north, the building of the Tran-Alaska Oil Pipeline. So my ears perked up when he said he’d never seen a scheme quite like this.

“It’s like they’re holding a going out of business sale,” Cole told me from his home in Fairbanks.

