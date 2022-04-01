Johnson County solar farm standards impede progress

Johnson County has long touted its quality of life. As a regional leader in sustainability, it takes pride in receiving national recognition as a great place to live.

That’s why it’s disheartening to see Johnson County considering standards that would make it one of the most difficult places in the country to build a large-scale solar farm.

The onerous restrictions proposed most recently by the Johnson County Planning Commission could amount to a de facto ban on large solar farms. The draft guidelines shorten the duration of the conditional use permit, double the original distance for solar farms from city limits and restrict the size of solar farms by half.