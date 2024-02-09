Kansas GOP legislators give Tay & Trav the cold shoulder

Kansas Sen. Cindy Holscher, a progressive Democrat from Overland Park, sponsors a lot of bills and resolutions that don’t stand a chance of passing our conservative and veto-proof Republican state Legislature.

This year, she’s signed on to measures to abolish the death penalty, raise the minimum wage, allow voters to register on election day and demanding accountability for the illegal police raid on journalists at the Marion County Record.

In my view, those are all causes worth discussing, but that’s not what this column’s about. What has Republicans who dominate the Statehouse hot and bothered today is Holscher’s unvarnished support for the storybook romance of Travis Kelce, the superstar tight end of the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs, and Taylor Swift, the billionaire pop music megastar.