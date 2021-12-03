 | Fri, Dec 03, 2021
Kansas politics steer pandemic response

Our elected officials are just adding fuel to the fire by prioritizing politics over public health. 

By

Columnists

December 3, 2021 - 2:34 PM

Former Kansas Health Secretary Lee Norman briefing reporters early in the COVID-19 pandemic as Gov. Laura Kelly looks on. JIM McLEAN/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

Dr. Lee Norman, former Kansas Secretary of Health and Environment, is one more in a long line of political casualties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After nearly two years of leading Kansas through the crisis, Dr. Norman was forced to resign — explaining his removal as a fundamental disagreement about how the state should continue to tackle the pandemic.

The tense relationship between Dr. Norman and the Kelly administration first made headlines over the summer when Norman made it clear that he is a healthcare professional, not a politician, and refused to avoid discussing sensitive political topics when they contradicted scientific knowledge.

