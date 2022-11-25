Kansas sports fans, savor these moments

Sunday night, I sat on the couch, a cocktail in hand, watching Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes trot onto the field. Trailing the Los Angeles Chargers by four, Kansas City needed to drive 75 yards in the final 1:46 to score a touchdown. A field goal would not be enough.

And yet, there I reclined on the sofa.

I didn’t pace the room. I didn’t check the Chiefs’ win probability. Like so many other fans of Kansas City-area teams through the past decade, I waited for my team’s preordained win.