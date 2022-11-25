 | Fri, Nov 25, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Kansas sports fans, savor these moments

Whether it's football, basketball, soccer or baseball, Kansas has sported some fantastic teams in recent years.

By

Columnists

November 25, 2022 - 12:11 PM

Marla Storey is a local artist who painted this heart inspired by Kansas City's skyline after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020.  Photo by Rich Sugg/Kansas City Star/TNS

Sunday night, I sat on the couch, a cocktail in hand, watching Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes trot onto the field. Trailing the Los Angeles Chargers by four, Kansas City needed to drive 75 yards in the final 1:46 to score a touchdown. A field goal would not be enough. 

And yet, there I reclined on the sofa.

I didn’t pace the room. I didn’t check the Chiefs’ win probability. Like so many other fans of Kansas City-area teams through the past decade, I waited for my team’s preordained win.

Related
April 27, 2022
November 3, 2021
March 9, 2021
February 3, 2020
Most Popular