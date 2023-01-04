Kansas workers’ comp laws once best in the country

Workers’ compensation is designed to provide protection for workers injured on the job. Kansas workers and their families have less protection than most in America. The great irony is that Kansas was one of the first states to enact a workers’ compensation system in 1911. We have gone from one of the first to one of the worst in a century.

There are two specific areas the Kansas Legislature and the governor need to focus on in 2023.

Permanent total disability / cap on benefits