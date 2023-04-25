 | Tue, Apr 25, 2023
Kelly’s one-time rebate a better fit than a flat tax 

There’s a better way to share the state’s current good fortune, Kelly said, and proposed a stipend of $450 for those who pay income taxes; $900 for those who file jointly.

By

Columnists

April 25, 2023 - 4:26 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly appears at Elmont Elementary School north of Topeka to announce she has vetoed a flat tax plan. She says the tax cuts overwhelmingly favor the wealthiest Kansans and would jeopardize funding for public schools. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

On Monday, Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a tax cut plan that overwhelmingly favors the wealthy to the disadvantage of the less than.

Kelly singled out Republicans’ 5.15% flat tax proposal for its inherent disparities.

If enacted into law, the flat tax would reward those who earn more than $250,000 a year — 2% of all Kansans — an average $3,084. Middle class wage-earners — those who earn $50,000 to $75,000 — would receive on average $97; those who earn between $20,000 and $50,000, a $65 tax cut.

