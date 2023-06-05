Kelly’s vetoes: Visionary, vindictive, or otherwise

In 2023, Governor Laura Kelly issued a near record number of vetoes (though close to half were overturned). What were her motivations in making use of her veto power so extensively?

Some of Kelly’s vetoes reflect her very practical, service-oriented vision for Kansas. More than anything else, Kelly campaigned as the anti-Brownback, as someone who would be responsible regarding state priorities, and not allow the state’s finances to be subject to such things as radical flat tax proposals or efforts to limit the revenue-raising power of cities. The bills pushing these and other changes often included provisions that Kelly wanted, but giving them up in order to stop what she considered larger harms was more important.

Kelly also wants Kansas to take a live-and-let-live attitude towards trans issues, which led her to repeatedly veto bills that targeted the access trans Kansans had to public bathrooms, athletic competitions, and more. That vision is not shared by the Republicans majority in Topeka — and this session, after years of trying, the legislature finally managed to get its way.