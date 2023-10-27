KTWU public television is a treasured resource for Kansans

For about a year, I worked as a receptionist at KTWU Channel 11, a Kansas public television station on the Washburn University campus in Topeka. KTWU has been broadcasting local public television in eastern Kansas and parts of Missouri, Oklahoma and Nebraska since 1965. It is licensed to Washburn University, and the studios are located on the Washburn campus.

I loved my time at KTWU. The wonderful individuals who used to work there when I worked there were inspirational and loved their jobs, their careers. They gave it their all, and they had passion for public television.

Dave Kendall, who now is director of Prairie Hollow Productions, a Kansas documentary production company owned by him and his wife, Laura, used to be executive director of production at KTWU for many years. He and his wonderfully talented team produced the beloved and ever-popular “Sunflower Journeys.” He has also written for Kansas Reflector. Dave hired Amanda Shaw Newsome as his co-host for a while, and she did a fantastic job. Others who were a big part of the success of KTWU were Bill Shaffer, Jim Kelly, the late Scott Williams and others.