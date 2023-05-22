Lawmakers use religion to fuel hate, nationalism

It is to be expected that many of our citizen legislators approach their work in Topeka by using their own lived experiences — and those of their constituents — to determine the policies they’ll prioritize in a given session. I am a mom, and my experience in my kids’ school during the Sam Brownback administration has led me to advocate for our public schools. I am a daughter who lost her mother to breast cancer, which is why I fight for better access to health care. And I am a Christian, which I believe calls me to humbly pursue justice and mercy.

Reporting from the nonprofit Kansas Reflector over the past several weeks highlights that for leaders in the Kansas Republican Party, faith is a weapon to institutionalize harm against vulnerable Kansans whose own experiences do not fit into a narrow view of the world. As a leader in our state and as a Christian myself, I condemn the violent, extreme Christian nationalism rooted in white supremacy that has seeped into our statehouse. I call on my colleagues in leadership to do the same.

The Kansas Constitution clearly states that free government is founded on the authority inherent in people, and that it exists for equal protection and benefit. History shows many terrible examples of what happens when we use government to benefit some people, then bless and sanctify inequality by a religious justification. Kansas proudly rejected the lie that slavery based on race is ordained by God as the rightful estate of a few. Brown v. Board of Education marked the end of the lie that separate could ever be equal.