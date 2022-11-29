 | Tue, Nov 29, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Let’s challenge what gun ownership means

Those who have a real need for a gun should be trained in how to use it and penalized if they lose it.

By

Columnists

November 29, 2022 - 2:07 PM

A man holds a sign as several hundred gather in front of Anaheim City Hall to protest gun violence during the March for Our Lives event on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Photo by Mark Rightmire, Orange County Register/SCNG)

The mass shootings in Virginia and Colorado again call attention to the nation’s gun problem, but how deeply guns are embedded in everyday life can be seen from other random news reports:

• When NBA player Taurean Prince of the Minnesota Timberwolves was pulled over in suburban Dallas for an expired registration, he informed the officer he had two handguns in the car. 

• Security guards at a bonfire party held at an Enfield, North Carolina, horse ranch confiscated 27 guns that people tried to smuggle in. “These weapons were found in the bottom of coolers, these weapons were found in boots, these weapons were even found in hats,” the host said.

Related
March 24, 2021
May 1, 2020
September 4, 2019
April 11, 2019
Most Popular