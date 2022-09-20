Little known fact: 1907 Expatriation Act voided US women’s citizenship

When Kansans go to the polls Nov. 8, it will mark the 110th anniversary of Kansas women having full voting rights in statewide and federal elections — eight years before the 19th Amendment.

I don’t follow “19th Amendment” with “giving all American women the right to vote,” because it did not. It mainly enfranchised white women. Left out were Native Americans and Asians by law, African American women through suppression and some married women through citizenship revocation.

Revocation of citizenship! How can that be? The answer is a little-known law in effect between 1907 and 1922 — the Expatriation Act of 1907. The act revoked citizenship from women — and not men — who married a noncitizen. Why were only women subjected to the law? The answer is quite simply that we had not fully escaped colonial-era coverture laws that considered a woman’s legal rights and identity to be subsumed by her husband. In other words, she was civilly dead. Thus, a woman who married a foreigner was assumed to profess loyalty to her husband’s king and country and take on his citizenship.