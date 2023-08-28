 | Mon, Aug 28, 2023
Many women’s maternity care is tied to fate of rural hospitals

Almost half of the counties in Kansas lack obstetric care; most are in rural areas. Expanding Medicaid would help rural hospitals extend such services

In a report published earlier this month by the Kansas Maternal Mortality Review Committee (KMMRC), the state’s maternal outcomes have worsened in recent years. Both pregnancy-related deaths and illnesses increased between 2016 and 2020.

According to the report, about two-thirds of pregnancy-related deaths were among women of color.

Just over a year ago, Kansas passed an expansion to postpartum coverage under KanCare, allowing mothers to be covered by the state’s Medicaid program for up to a year after giving birth. While it is too early to see the impact of this expansion on maternal outcomes in Kansas, a study of Texas’ expansion suggests there will be many benefits — women take advantage of mental health and substance abuse programs in addition to postpartum care under the state’s one year extension.

