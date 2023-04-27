Masterson: My way or no way

Ty Masterson is feeling cranky about Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

Kelly’s veto pen is running hot these days — she has vetoed 15 bills during this session of the Kansas Legislature, the most of any governor in three decades. Masterson, the Republican Kansas Senate president, says that means the governor has broken her promise to govern from the middle.

“As Joe Biden prepares to launch his reelection bid, it is apparent that the governor seems to be following in his footsteps by doing whatever the radical left asks of her, rather than honoring her pledge to meet us in the middle,” Masterson said this week.