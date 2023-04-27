 | Thu, Apr 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Masterson: My way or no way

Republican legislators are acting as if they have unbroken authority to pursue their far-right agenda, without any need to consider there's actually a Democratic governor in office

By

Columnists

April 27, 2023 - 3:23 PM

Senate President Ty Masterson, center, is pushing his far-right agenda at all costs. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Ty Masterson is feeling cranky about Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. 

Kelly’s veto pen is running hot these days — she has vetoed 15 bills during this session of the Kansas Legislature, the most of any governor in three decades. Masterson, the Republican Kansas Senate president, says that means the governor has broken her promise to govern from the middle. 

“As Joe Biden prepares to launch his reelection bid, it is apparent that the governor seems to be following in his footsteps by doing whatever the radical left asks of her, rather than honoring her pledge to meet us in the middle,” Masterson said this week. 

Related
January 14, 2022
June 16, 2021
January 13, 2021
December 8, 2020
Most Popular