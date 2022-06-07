 | Tue, Jun 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Men’s voices are missing in pro-choice debate

Abortion is almost never a conversation inside of male circles even though it affects them and the culture they live in.

By

Columnists

June 7, 2022 - 2:54 PM

Congressional candidate Alexandra Hunt attends a rally for reproductive rights held by Pennsylvania Democrats at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Friday, May 6, 2022. Typically, men stand on the sidelines when it comes to women's reproductive rights. HEATHER KHALIFA/TNS

If Donovan Atterberry thought about abortion at all as a young man, it was perhaps with some vague discomfort, or a memory of the anti-abortion protesters outside the clinic that he would pass on his way to the park as a child.

It became real to him in 2013, when his girlfriend, now his wife, became pregnant with their first child together. She’d had a healthy pregnancy before, his stepdaughter, but this time genetic testing found a lethal chromosomal disorder in the developing fetus, one that would likely result in a stillbirth and also possibly put her life at risk during a delivery.

“As a man, I didn’t know how to console her, how to advise her,” Atterberry, now 32, recalls. “I said, ‘If I had to choose, I would choose you.’ … It wasn’t a matter of do I believe in abortion or I don’t believe in abortion. At that point, I was thinking about her life.”

Related
March 11, 2022
March 4, 2022
January 21, 2022
December 1, 2021
Most Popular