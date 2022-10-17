 | Mon, Oct 17, 2022
NASA defends us against killer asteroids

NASA's DART spaceship on Sept. 26 struck the asteroid Dimorphos, in a historic test of humanity's ability to prevent a cosmic object from devastating life on Earth

October 17, 2022 - 4:18 PM

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) team, Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, and guests at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory cheer as they receive confirmation of DART’s collision with Dimorphos on Sept. 26. PHOTO BY NASA

The stock market is dipping, inflation is on the rise and there is no end in sight to the war in Ukraine. But not all the news is bad: Our planet just got a bit safer, thanks to NASA.

In a feat previously relegated to the realms of science fiction, NASA scientists successfully deflected an asteroid from its path.

On Sept. 26, DART, a spacecraft the size of a commercial dryer, hit a nonthreatening asteroid called Dimorphos — and proved that we humans might be capable of mounting an Earthly defense, should a killer asteroid one day head our way.

