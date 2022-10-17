NASA defends us against killer asteroids

The stock market is dipping, inflation is on the rise and there is no end in sight to the war in Ukraine. But not all the news is bad: Our planet just got a bit safer, thanks to NASA.

In a feat previously relegated to the realms of science fiction, NASA scientists successfully deflected an asteroid from its path.

On Sept. 26, DART, a spacecraft the size of a commercial dryer, hit a nonthreatening asteroid called Dimorphos — and proved that we humans might be capable of mounting an Earthly defense, should a killer asteroid one day head our way.