New certification leads to growth for holistic health services

This past year has been a year of tremendous growth for Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center. We’ve expanded services, hired many new therapists, developed new departments, and become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC).

CCBHC Certification

Our certification as a CCBHC establishes a foundation for continuous development in the coming years. Out of 26 community mental health centers in the state of Kansas, SEKMHC is one of the first five to earn certification. The CCBHC model of care concentrates on the overall health of a client, not just their mental health. We have expanded our care to integrate holistic care approaches, connect people with care coordination, and increase accessibility to services throughout our six-county catchment area.