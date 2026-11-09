No party owns young men
Young men are looking for leaders who understand the lives they hope to build, stand up for them and keep their promises.
Young men are looking for leaders who understand the lives they hope to build, stand up for them and keep their promises.
Young men confounded many of us in 2024. Last week, they did it again.
According to preliminary numbers from Times Voter Trends, men under 30 backed House Democrats 62 percent to 36 percent, a huge shift from 2024, when they favored Donald Trump over Kamala Harris 55 percent to 41 percent.
Democrats made gains in most demographic groups, but perhaps no swing was more pronounced than the one by young men.
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John Della Volpe – Guest essay for The New York Times
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