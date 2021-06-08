 | Tue, Jun 08, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Nothing like the tastes, sounds of summer

Nothing beats the Iola square on a Thursday evening when it’s humming with the Farmers’ Market, stores that stay open late, the ice cream social and band concert.

By

Columnists

June 8, 2021 - 10:14 AM

The Iola Municipal Band celebrates its 150th year. Concerts are Thursday evenings at 8 o'clock throughout June and July.

This year marks a milestone for the Iola Municipal Band as it celebrates its 150th anniversary. It’s the oldest performing band west of the Mississippi, according to remarks by percussionist John Sheehan at Thursday night’s performance.

The free concerts are every Thursday at 8 p.m. on the downtown square for the months of June and July.

According to local lore, the tradition was begun by veterans returning home from the Civil War who missed the camaraderie of evenings spent  around the campfire, perhaps inspired by tunes such as “John Brown’s Body” and “Yankee Doodle,” or consoled by the melodic “Home, Sweet Home.”

Related
June 3, 2021
June 19, 2020
July 12, 2013
April 16, 2010
Most Popular