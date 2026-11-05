Now Masterson wants the three-day grace period
If Masterson had had his way, those votes he now needs would have ended up in dumpsters behind election offices across the state, uncounted, unrecorded and unceremoniously forgotten.
As regular readers of my column know, I have quite the appetite for irony.
And irony doesn’t get any more delicious than when someone tampers with voting rules to try to gain a partisan advantage, gets overruled in court, and then the original rule turns out to be their last, best hope for political survival.
Enter Senate President Ty Masterson, stage right. As of this moment, Masterson, the Republican candidate for governor, trails his Democratic opponent Sen. Cindy Holscher by a paltry 5,578 votes out of more than 1.1 million cast.
Dion Lefler – Wichita Eagle
The Iola Register Comment Policy
The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.