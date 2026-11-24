Nvidia’s lost profits blind Trump to risks of reinstating Huang
To most Americans, giving the Chinese military access to U.S. security secrets and technology would be considered treason.
If you or I were suspected of jeopardizing U.S. security, we’d be behind bars.
That’s because we’re ordinary citizens with little influence.
But if you’re Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, you can expect this president of the United States to come to your rescue.
Susan Lynn-Register editor
Susan joined the Register in 2000 and succeeded her father, Emerson Lynn, as editor and publisher in 2001. He was at the helm from 1965 to 2000. The fourth generation of her family to publish the Register, Susan has also served as president of the Kansas Press Association and the William Allen White Foundation. She currently serves on the Kansas Commission of Judicial Conduct. She attended the William Allen White School of Journalism at the University of Kansas. She has a liberal arts degree from Western Washington University and a master’s of library science from Wayne State University. Susan is married to local physician Brian Wolfe. In their free time they love to travel, spend time with their grandchildren and take advantage of Iola’s amazing trails.
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