On the India-Canada spat, the US is between a rock and a hard place

Condemn India for the killing and jeopardize a strategic partnership the U.S. has sought to build since the turn of the century, or stay quiet and be open to charges of hypocrisy.

September 28, 2023

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) shakes hand with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on Sept. 9, 2023. (Evan Vucci/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

As perverse as it may sound, state-sponsored assassinations overseas are nothing new in the dirty world of international relations.

Israel has conducted targeted killings against terrorists in multiple countries; in 2010, a team of Mossad agents tracked a senior Hamas commander to his hotel room in Dubai and killed him, possibly by suffocation. Russian President Vladimir Putin has a long history of poisoning perceived opponents and traitors. And then there was the case of Saudi intelligence agents luring Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he was killed and dismembered.

Now India has joined the club. According to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada’s intelligence services have information suggesting the Indian government was involved in the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a high-profile Sikh leader in Canada who was shot to death by two masked gunmen in the Vancouver area in June.

