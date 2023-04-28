Our teachers deserve support, not false rhetoric of failure

As spring assessments and graduation festivities signal the end of the school year in Kansas, state legislators are crafting bills that could put the future of public education in Kansas at risk. As Kansas teachers dedicated to all students, we have something to say.

We joined 11 Kansas Teachers of the Year, with more than 300 years of teaching experience, to unequivocally express our support for public schools at a news conference held Tuesday at the Capitol in Topeka.

Together, we spoke against the harmful policies introduced by state legislators, which aim to vilify public schools. Harmful policies meant to privatize education through voucher programs have been introduced in 26 states so far.