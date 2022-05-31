Political motives cloud education’s biggest need: More teachers

The Kansas legislative year ended in a stalemate for culture warriors and without any major legislation for overall improvement of teaching and learning, because none of the bills addressed the elephant in the middle of the room — a shortage of fully prepared teachers.

During this year’s legislative session more than 50 school-related bills were put forward. Many reflected a partisan battle at the national level between Republicans and Democrats.

In Kansas, the battle is more often between public school supporters and conservatives who advocate school choice and criticize how race, gender and history is taught.