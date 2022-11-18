Politics is personal

I’ve always been a late bloomer.

Despite growing up in a household where politics was served each night around the dinner table, I didn’t feel pulled to participate until I was in my mid-30s.

At that time, Bill Clinton had just been elected president in 1992. Besides his compelling personal story, (before the scandals) what interested me most was his wife Hillary’s efforts to pass universal health care. In addition to her goal, I admired her tenacity and smarts and hated how her expertise was so cavalierly dismissed.