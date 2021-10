Jessica Quinhones announced this week that she’s closing Around the Corner mainly because of the pushback by patrons that they wear face masks while inside her coffee shop during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three days after the announcement, Quinhones said, “The worst part is the relief I am feeling. It’s terrible to know you are walking away from your dreams.”

Quinhones has worked in food service for 20 years; the last eight with the coffee shop.