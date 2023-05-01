Providers need a seat at the table to address child care shortage

Nearly half of Kansans live in a child care desert, and 21 Kansas counties don’t have any slots available at all. Owning my family child care has given me a front row view of the struggle families face to find safe, high-quality care for their children. I also know the uphill battle that early childhood professionals encounter while trying to support our clients. Is it possible to solve this problem?

We hear it all the time — there aren’t enough child care slots available to meet demand. This missing resource has a ripple effect on the ability to secure and maintain employment, the safety of our children, and the strength of happy, healthy communities.

Kansas can find solutions to the crisis of child care, but not through House Bill 2344. The bill was presented to the public as a fast-tracked answer to the daunting crisis of child care, but it was far from the solution Kansans deserve. Gov. Laura Kelly rightfully vetoed it. Its harmful ideas should not be resurrected.