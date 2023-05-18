Public health: The latest partisan battleground

Governor Laura Kelly recently vetoed House Bill 2285, which would have restricted the ability of public health officials to respond to public health emergencies in the state of Kansas.

While Republican legislators will be unable to override this veto, bill proponents have promised this fight will continue next legislative session.

The legislature passed House Bill 2285, along narrow margins, in the final weeks of the legislative session. It would have removed the ability of public health officials, including local officials and the Kansas Secretary of the Department of Health and Environment (KDSE), to issue directives during public health emergencies, including orders that restrict gatherings and/or mandate isolation or quarantines for infected individuals.