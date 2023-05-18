 | Thu, May 18, 2023
Public health: The latest partisan battleground

Kansas conservatives say public health authorities are infringing their personal liberties when they enact measures to protect their health

By

Columnists

May 18, 2023 - 3:00 PM

When vaccines first became available in early 2021 to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department sponsored a vaccine clinic for the public. Pictured here, volunteers Beverly Roush, left, and Karen Gilpin check in other volunteers Janet and Dave Sager during a practice run before the Feb. 19 immunization clinic opened its doors to the public. Volunteers also received their COVID-19 vaccines if needed. REGISTER/FILE PHOTO

Governor Laura Kelly recently vetoed House Bill 2285, which would have restricted the ability of public health officials to respond to public health emergencies in the state of Kansas. 

While Republican legislators will be unable to override this veto, bill proponents have promised this fight will continue next legislative session. 

The legislature passed House Bill 2285, along narrow margins, in the final weeks of the legislative session. It would have removed the ability of public health officials, including local officials and the Kansas Secretary of the Department of Health and Environment (KDSE), to issue directives during public health emergencies, including orders that restrict gatherings and/or mandate isolation or quarantines for infected individuals. 

