 | Tue, Jul 12, 2022
Responsible gun owners want gun control

As the owner of a gun, I am tired of living afraid. When I drop my children off at school in the morning, I feel a small knot of dread and wonder if someone with a gun will enter their school that day.

July 12, 2022 - 2:43 PM

Mourners visit a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Nineteen students and two teachers died when a gunman opened fire in an elementary school classroom days earlier. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

I’m a pediatrician and I own a gun.

That may surprise you. I own a handgun because I grew up with guns. My dad had a shotgun mounted in his truck and he hunted and provided food for his family. He emphasized gun safety, carefully supervised us children when we hunted with him and taught us how to shoot. My great-grandfather kept a gun in the house as a means of protection, and my husband and I uphold that safeguard in our home today. I even have a license to carry a concealed gun in Florida.

I was taught how to properly handle guns and I understand their power. I also know all too well the risks of children finding firearms, so my pistol is kept in a secure place.

