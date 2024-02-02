Royal investments rife with risks; nothing beats local

I’ve been following the fate of the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph over the past weeks.

The 168-year-old publication is at a crossroads. Its owners, the billionaire Barclay family, agreed to sell the newspaper to RedBird IMI, a media venture company headed by Jeff Zucker, the former president of CNN. The financial backing comes from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan, who is vice president of the United Arab Emirates and a member of the royal family of Abu Dhabi.

Quite a few British politicians, particularly conservative ones, hate the idea. Some have proposed legislation blocking any foreign government from buying a media outlet. Others have said Britain’s longstanding freedom of the press is on the line.