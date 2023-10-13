School lunch debt: Would we rather feed kids or bureaucracy?

A long time ago, when my children were little, I found out our babysitter, a low-income woman with a child of her own, had been taking them to the local park, where they all got a free lunch from the summer lunch program.

I felt badly about that, because I knew we didn’t meet the income guidelines for the program, so I went over and apologized to the park supervisor, who told me something very wise that I hadn’t expected to hear.

“Don’t worry about it,” he said. “I could set up a system to verify everyone’s income, but then I wouldn’t have the money to buy food. So we just feed whoever shows up.”