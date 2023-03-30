Siphoning public funds from public schools could be a lawsuit in the making

If passed into law, can Education Saving Accounts and tax credit vouchers withstand a constitutional challenge? That’s a question rolling around the Kansas Capitol.

The concern, at this point, is speculation since these two school choice bills have yet to go to Governor Kelly for her signature or veto.

The Education Savings Accounts bill currently creates a fund for families to use taxpayer dollars for private and homeschooling expenses. In its first year, the program would be available to public school students testing at the lowest grade level or receiving free or reduced-price lunch. Eventually families of four making $180,000 per year or more would be eligible.