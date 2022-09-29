 | Thu, Sep 29, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Small town America investing in resilience

Rural households are more vulnerable to harsh weather, aging infrastructure and high fuel prices. Towns can protect themselves by becoming more self-reliant.  

By

Columnists

September 29, 2022 - 3:08 PM

Solar panels at Lily Solar in Scurry, Texas, population 681, on August 11, 2022. Photo by Lola Gomez/TNS

September is National Preparedness Month, but we hardly need the reminder to be prepared for natural disasters this year. Droughts, fires, floods, scorching heat and scouring rain — and along with them property damage, lost crops and rising energy insecurity — are just a few of this summer’s unrelenting reminders that we need to strengthen rural resilience.

Our energy system is an important place to start, and the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act gives us the tools we need to do just that. In fact, it marks the first major investment the federal government has made in rural electric power in nearly 100 years. As the national conversation shifts to how to implement its many provisions, how can hard-hit rural communities make sure the opportunities don’t pass them by?

Implementation is urgent. If you live and work close to the land, the impacts of climate change are particularly acute. A recent survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation noted that 37% of farmers have been forced to kill their own crops by tilling them back into the ground because it’s too dry for plants to mature. In Texas, where more than half of the state is in extreme drought, ranchers are selling off their cattle by the thousands as pasturelands dry up.

Related
August 31, 2022
August 8, 2022
April 12, 2022
June 13, 2018
Most Popular