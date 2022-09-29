Small town America investing in resilience

September is National Preparedness Month, but we hardly need the reminder to be prepared for natural disasters this year. Droughts, fires, floods, scorching heat and scouring rain — and along with them property damage, lost crops and rising energy insecurity — are just a few of this summer’s unrelenting reminders that we need to strengthen rural resilience.

Our energy system is an important place to start, and the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act gives us the tools we need to do just that. In fact, it marks the first major investment the federal government has made in rural electric power in nearly 100 years. As the national conversation shifts to how to implement its many provisions, how can hard-hit rural communities make sure the opportunities don’t pass them by?

Implementation is urgent. If you live and work close to the land, the impacts of climate change are particularly acute. A recent survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation noted that 37% of farmers have been forced to kill their own crops by tilling them back into the ground because it’s too dry for plants to mature. In Texas, where more than half of the state is in extreme drought, ranchers are selling off their cattle by the thousands as pasturelands dry up.