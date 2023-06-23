 | Fri, Jun 23, 2023
Solving the teacher shortage problem in Kansas schools

COVID taught us that “all online, all the time” is not the best way for students to learn and it follows, also not the best for teacher candidates. Those wanting to enter the field needs in-person training to develop problem solving skills

June 23, 2023 - 3:37 PM

Educators fear a teacher shortage is only going to get worse in the coming years. Photo by Pixabay.com

It’s no fun being between a rock and a hard place, but that’s the spot Kansas public schools are in today.  It’s an unfortunate circumstance begging for action by the Legislature and Kansas State Board of Education.

The two major problems facing schools currently are:  1) teacher shortages and 2) low student achievement. Both have plagued Kansas schools for at least 20 years.

Kansas student achievement on the most recent National Assessment of Student Progress reading and math exams declined again — a situation that can’t improve without schools fully staffed with well-prepared teachers.

