Spain’s champions deserve so much more

The 2023 Women’s World Cup was the biggest and best version of the competition in history. This year’s event, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, was the first to feature 32 teams, instead of 20 as in years prior. It was the best attended and most watched Women’s World Cup ever, and when all the receipts came in, it was the second-highest grossing sporting event in the world.

Spain’s women played brilliantly against England in the final, where they saw out a 1-0 victory for their first-ever World Cup title. They were amazing the whole tournament, in fact, cruising past the Netherlands and Sweden — respectively ranked seventh and first in the world, by the way — en route to the championship.

They won a World Cup that had been a terrific success. Until the award ceremony in Sydney, that is, when Spain’s top soccer official Luis Ruibales grabbed his crotch as he stood next to the Queen of Spain and her 16-year-old-daughter. He apologized for that. But then he forcefully grabbed Jennifer Hermoso, one of the Spanish stars, for a non-consensual kiss while on the podium.